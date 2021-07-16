Jodi Moore has been appointed to serve as the new Human Resource Director for Atchison County.
County Commissioners made their decision Friday morning via special meeting to conduct interview in executive session. Afterward, commissioners took action to hire Moore.
Commissioner Casey Quinn said Moore is a four-year veteran of the county’s workforce in the Atchison County Treasurer’s Office. Prior to her new appointment, Moore was serving as the deputy treasurer.
“Jodi is such an asset to Atchison County and will continue to do great things in her new role as HR director,” Quinn said.
Plans are that after a two- to three-week transitioning period via policy Moore will official start her new role as a county department head.
“Since joining Atchison County in the treasurer’s office several years ago, Jodi has excelled at every task she’s been given,” said Atchison County Treasurer Connie Ellerman. In the position of HR director, she will go above and beyond to assist her fellow employees at the county.”
The county's inaugural Human Resource Director Jamie Madison, resigned from the job effective July 1 for employment in the private sector.
