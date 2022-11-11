Atchison County taxpayers will get a bit of relief in ad valorem taxes due to commissioners' recent action to certify an amended budget not to exceed an estimated 49.669 mill rate.

The reduced rate is $463,293 less than the state-calculated Revenue Neutral Rate of 49.717 mills. Commissioners had previously adopted the 2023 Budget at an estimated 51.999 mill rate after they had initially approved their intent to exceed the state's calculated RNR mill rate. After governing bodies adopt their budgets the respective entities cannot exceed their adopted mill rates, but the bodies can lower tax rates.

