Atchison County taxpayers will get a bit of relief in ad valorem taxes due to commissioners' recent action to certify an amended budget not to exceed an estimated 49.669 mill rate.
The reduced rate is $463,293 less than the state-calculated Revenue Neutral Rate of 49.717 mills. Commissioners had previously adopted the 2023 Budget at an estimated 51.999 mill rate after they had initially approved their intent to exceed the state's calculated RNR mill rate. After governing bodies adopt their budgets the respective entities cannot exceed their adopted mill rates, but the bodies can lower tax rates.
Commissioners took the action to amend the 2023 budget and lower the mill rate during a special meeting session on Monday, Nov. 7 at the courthouse. Chairman Eric Noll and Vice-chairwoman Casey Quinn were present in person for the meeting.
The approved amendment decreased the authority not to exceed about $19,9 million for total budgeted expenditures in 2023; that reflects about $12.9 million of expenditures from the general fund of that amount about $9.8 million generated from collecting tax revenue from a 48.404 mill rate. The Noxious Weed Department's budget authority decreased to $176,416, of which, a projected $83,438 will be generated from collected tax revenue at a 0.411 mill rate. The amended 49.669 mill rate is projected to generate more than $10 million from 2022 collected tax revenue.
A public hearing for comment preceded the commissioners' approval to amend the budget. There were no comments heard during the public hearing. Therefore, Noll declared the RNR hearing closed.
Noll explained commissioners were not required to vote on the RNR because there was no intent to exceed the state's calculated rate.
Taxing entities all held their respective required RNR public hearings for comment about intent to exceed their state-calculated RNRs. The RNR rates based on the assessed valuation of the entities are calculated to show property taxpayers the tax rate of the previous year. The taxing entities throughout Atchison County that intended to exceed state-calculated state-calculated RNR had already held their initial required hearing and members' vote yea or nay by roll call to approve or disapprove.
The process was repeated to remedy a situation after it came to light that Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips had not sent out a notice to each taxpayer showing the assessed valuations of properties and the state's calculated RNR prior to budget approvals.
Both school districts, USD 409 and USD 377, during respective public hearings on Nov. 2 at their respective school board meeting places. The respective school board leaders approved their initial intentions to exceed the state's calculated RNRs presented.
Dr. John Eplee was present at the USD 409 gathering and explained the reasoning for the second hearing on the matter.
When USD 409 leaders were preparing their proposed budget in August and September, Business Manager Lori Lanter explained that Kansas State Department of Education officials. urged schools' financial officers to plan to intend the calculated RNRs in their districts because of the statewide 20 mills generated from property tax collections to fund public education throughout the state. Lanter also serves as president of the USD 377 Board of Education.
