As of late afternoon on Monday, the Atchison County Emergency Health orders and mass gathering restrictions have been rescinded.
Commissioners voted 2-1 to officially rescind the County Emergency Health Orders 20-15 set to expire 11:59 p.m. May 25, effective since Feb. 24; and Order 20-16 as presented with a proposed tentative expiration date to April 13. When commissioners initially adopted 20-15, Chairman Jack Bower and Vice-chairman Eric Noll agreed their expectations that the county would review the order in about 30 days to consider how to proceed in respect to the county’s COVID-19 response. Before last weekend, commissioners sent notice of an agenda for special commission meeting for 4 p.m. March 15.
Eric Noll and Commissioner Casey Quinn voted in favor to rescind the health orders. Bower voted nay. Before the vote, Bower conveyed his belief to follow the medical experts.
Although the commissioners have lifted the COVID-19 building occupancy restrictions, business owners and operations remain subject to the current fire code restrictions.
Atchison County remains under the Governor Kelly’s mask mandate as previously adopted by commissioners, explained Director Wesley Lanter, Atchison County Emergency Management. The recommendations and guidelines for mask wearing, hand hygiene, sanitizing and social distancing remain in effect until further notice.
Entities like schools and businesses, etc. may implement their own mask guidelines after the Governor’s mandate expires.
Prior to Monday’s vote about an hour-long discussion ensued with Atchison County Health and Multi-County Health department officials and commissioners.
Supervisor Lori Forge, RN, of the county’s health department, explained that the most recent order, which lessened mass gathering restrictions from a 20-person limit to allow 40 persons per 1,000 square feet. Forge said the health officials had been reviewing the order and agreed some wording could be better clarified. A mass gathering of 40 persons is more aligned with fire code capacities. She explained that after the proposed 20-16 health order would expire, the health officials plan was to remove the restrictions if the coronavirus continued its downward trend.
Quinn said he favored the removal of the mass gathering restrictions so people can plan for the upcoming graduations, but she would to keep mask mandate until the end of the school year. Quinn told Forge she understands respects the hard work of the health officials do, but as commissioners we have to take what they do into consideration, Quinn said commissioners represent the county and look at economic factors and everything else.
Forge said for the past year all she had done was focus on the coronavirus as well as the number of cases and deaths associated with it. She understands and does not take offense, Forge said.
“My job is to make sure the county is healthy,” Forge said. “I can go to bed at night and know that I did my job, but it was denied.”
Forge indicated that she would get rid of health orders and possibly post recommendations and suggestions to the public to post on the health department’s Facebook page and letter head.
Commissioners and health officials also discussed the status of the vaccines and the immunization clinics as the phase progress from vaccinations for younger persons and those considered to be of a lesser health risks.
Forge reported there were three active positive cases of Covid-19 in the county. One of the patients was hospitalized.
