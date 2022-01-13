The Board of Atchison County Commissioners has a change of leadership and a few other changes for 2022.
Eric Noll was unanimously elected to serve as chairman and Casey Quinn in her second year as commissioner was unanimously elected to serve at vice-chairman.
Commissioners officially organized for the year during their meeting Monday, Jan. 10. Some of the business included approval to observe 12 days in 2022. The approved holidays that will close the courthouse and nonessential county offices are: The holidays were approved as presented.
Monday, Jan. 17 -- Martin Luther King, Jr Day, that was pre-approved in 2021.
Monday, Feb. 21 –President’s Day.
Monday, May 30 – Memorial Day.
Monday, June 20 – Juneteenth that was recently federally designated as a National Holiday.
Monday, July 4 – Independence Day.
Monday, Sept. 5 – Labor Day.
Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving.
Friday, Dec.23 in observance of Christmas Eve.
Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in observance of New Year’s Eve Day.
Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Columbus Day, Monday Oct. 10 is not considered a county holiday, but instead was approved for the calendar designated as an employee training day under the oversight of Director Jodi Moore, of the county’s human resource department, with assistance from the county’s elected and appointed department heads.
Concerning other reorganizational matters:
> Approved the cost for copies and research time in accordance with the Kansas Open Records Act has increased. For copies, there will be a .50 charge per each side of paper. For research there will be a minimum $5 charge for each 15 minutes of research involved. There will be a $7.50 charge for each review of documents that need redaction for confidentiality.
> Exchange Bank &Trust was renamed as the main depository for Atchison County; and Exchange Bank & Trust, UMB, Union State Bank of Atchison and Bank of Blue Valley were all named as eligible depositories for the county.
> Approved by a 2-1 vote to leave the $2,500 limit for capital outlay purchases without commission approval for most departments; and $7,500 for Road and Bridge Department. Quinn voiced the lone nay vote.
> By consensus, agreed to make effort to meet with the incorporated cities and townships at least once a year. Commissioners also agreed to leave the 9 a.m. Tuesday workshops on the tentative weekly schedule. They also discussed the possibility of convening for their regular meeting at a later time in the day, and sometimes meet at different locations in the county. Commissioners regularly convene at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays.
> Mileage rate set at .56 a mile, which is the same rate for the State of Kansas.
> Approved an increase for the 911 Addressing Permit fee and the Location Permit Fee from $75 to $250 per address sign within a 90-day time frame, to reimburse the Road and Bridge Department for the prices of the sign, the poles and the shipping cost.
> Commissioners agreed to have either a meeting or workshop only during the weeks of a primary or general election based on a suggestion heard from County Clerk Michelle Phillips. Phillips made the suggestion due to the election duties her office staff is responsible for in preparation for those days and at the polls. Like pickup and delivery of equipment to and from the polls; assisting poll workers if a need arises, and polling after the election. If no primary on Tuesday, Aug. 2 then it will not impact the county schedule, Phillips said.
> Appointed Moore to represent the county on the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce Board, and to hear quarterly reports from the Chamber director and updates about Main Street program.
> Approved Resolution 2022-1495 authorizing Atchison County’s participation as a Rural Opportunity Zone.
Concerning other matters, commissioners:
>Approved purchase order based on a recommendation EMS Director Corey Scott to purchase a new Life Pack 15defibulator device for less than $33,940.
> Approved a change in wording related to the county’s policy concerning Center for Disease Control recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination and booster guidelines.
> Heard from Quinn, a Joint Communications Board member, about her concern that the Atchison County’s joint communication budget is $1.9 million funded from revenue generated from the countywide 1 cent sales tax. Quinn explained her understanding about the agreement is that even if the sales tax will cease to exist the county and City of Atchison will each fund the joint communications at 50 percent. Quinn expressed her concern that the city only funds it at about $450,000, but half of the budgeted amount is $545,000. Commissioners agreed they have a shared understanding that 80 percent of calls through the dispatch are city related. Quinn said she would like to approach the city about the matter on behalf of the county, and asked for input from her colleagues.
By consensus Noll and Commissioner Jack Bower agreed that would be a good way to proceed.
