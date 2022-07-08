The 2023 budget was at the top of the mind Friday morning when Atchison County Commissioners gathered for a special session with department heads and review some requests.
One of the proposed budgets that is under the scope for a closer look and subject to feedback from the public was submitted from the Atchison County Extension Board. The Board requested about $168,000 and the proposed purchase of a vehicle for $35,000.
Chairman Eric Noll said he favored funding Extension for the coming year with the same amount of $88,000 for the current year. Noll conveyed his belief that there have not been much progressive efforts toward districting. He also expressed previous concerns heard that the Extension vehicle might have been used for personal reasons.
Commissioner Jack Bower disagreed based on funding cut from two to one agent position and the office relocation to Lancaster. He said the Extension Board funding should be increased like consideration to split the difference somewhere in middle between the cut in the current year the request for 2023. The 2023 budget season marks the second one for Vice-chairman Casey Quinn. Quinn said the Extension budget is one that concerns her. Quinn said she is aware the Extension Board has working hard.
Bower said the Extension budget was cut in half, and the current agent has plans to retire within the near future. Bower said Extension Board members are making progress but they need some kind of a level for attracting in the future.
Commissioners agreed to continue their discussion in effort to get more input from public served by the Atchison County Extension Program.
