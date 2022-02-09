It was an unexpected email message sent late Monday afternoon that Commissioner Jack Bower described as refreshing that Chairman Eric Noll read aloud during the Atchison County Commission meeting on Tuesday.
“I concur with Jack,” Noll said. “It is a very welcome email.”
Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar sent the message to express appreciation and gratitude for assistance from the Atchison County EMS crews and Emergency Management during four fires within less than 24 hours Feb. 3-4.
“Your crews battled the extreme weather conditions, lack of sleep, hunger and exhaustion to ensure everyone remained safe,” Weishaar wrote. “Your personnel are talented professionals, and we are lucky to have such a qualified team in our small community.
Weishaar continued “they assisted in ways that went above and beyond and we can’t express our gratitude enough.”
Atchison County Communications Center dispatchers paged the responders to the scene of the incidents.
“Those of us in emergency services view ourselves as one team with the same mission and that is to protect our community and each other.” Weishaar wrote. “We could not perform our duties without your help and support and the teamwork that we all work so hard to maintain.”
Weishaar asked that commissioners convey the AFD thanks to county ‘s responders for their hard work, compassion, diligence and for the continued cooperation and support that allows all the responders to offer the best possible emergency service to the citizens of this community.
“I thank him very much for that,” Noll said. “It is very nice to have feedback and positive feedback like that.”
Bower said he forwarded the message to EMS Director Corey Scott and Director Wesley Lanter, of Emergency Management.
Commissioners also agreed to draft a letter of support t for the City of Atchison in support of the Unity Street Project, a cost-share program. The draft will be subject for approval at an upcoming meeting. Noll said the city leaders wrote a similar letter in support of the county’s 286th Road project.
Commissioners also agreed to write a letter of support for Rainbow Communications’ application for acceleration of countywide broadband fiber deployment.
Concerning other matters, commissioners:
> Unanimously approved an allocation of $29,574 as the county’s share for the Guidance Center to establish a Regional Crisis Stabilization Center to be housed in the former Cushing Hospital in Leavenworth. The State of Kansas is contributing $800,000. Brown, Doniphan, and Jefferson counties are also allocating funds for the forthcoming regional center.
> Heard from CFO Ron Olinger and Controller Kristie Scholz, both of Benedictine College Business Office joined by Scott Crist of UMB, concerning financing a bond to complete the St. Gabriel Hall and row house projects. Commissioners more time to review information and documentation concerning the matter. The parties agreed to re-visit the matter on Tuesday, Feb. 15 for discussion. Olinger, Scholz and Crist attended the commission meeting vial Zoom platform.
> Unanimously approved the 2021 Atchison County EMS year-end report as presented.
Commissioner Bower said the numbers were outstanding on the report.
>Unanimously approved the 2022 Atchison County Noxious Weed Management Plan with bindweed listed as the top invasive weed in the county.
