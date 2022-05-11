Formal charges were pending as of late Wednesday morning against an Atchison man and woman arrested several hours earlier for allegations they were in possession of fentanyl and meth.
Charles E. Young, 50, and Haley D. Stalder, 28, were arrested by authorities from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, and were taken to Atchison County Jail where they remained overnight without bond.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported the apprehension culminated from a narcotics search warrant deputies obtained during the night of Tuesday, May 10 for a residence located at 614 South Fifth Street within Atchison city limits. Laurie said it was about 11 p.m. prior to execution of the warrant when deputies located Young and conducted a traffic stop along the Amelia Earhart Bridge. After the traffic stop Young was arrested and deputies seized what appeared to be more than 150 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and about $1,000 in cash.
Laurie said while deputies conducted the traffic stop, other Atchison County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives executed the search warrant at the residence located along South Fourtth Street.
Stalder was located at the residence and a 7-year-old child. The child was taken into protective custody, Laurie said. The deputies and detectives seized additional narcotics, paraphernalia and firearms from the residence.
After midnight, Wednesday, May 11 authorities arrested Young for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of opiates, alleged to be fentanyl, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated endangering a child, Laurie said. Stalder was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated endangering a child.
