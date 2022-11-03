Three recently reported crimes are under the investigative scope of the Atchison County Sheriff's Office authorities.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie urges anyone with information about these crimes or who has seen any suspicious activities in the respective vicinities to notify the sheriff's office anytime day or night at Atchison County Dispatch at 913-367-4323.
At this time, there have not been any indications to link the crimes together, Laurie said in response to an inquiry from the Atchison Globe.
The first crime reported centers on a residential burglary and theft that occurred within a time frame of 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at a residence in the 5600 block of rural Atchison County.
James Bilderback, Cummings, reported the crime to authorities that involves about $1,500 worth of stolen items and damages.
Laurie said deputies determined the burglars entered the residence through a window along the back side of the residence and stole an ax, a radio, television, a surveyor's transit and some other miscellaneous items,
The second of these recent crimes was reported by the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department officials on Oct. 27 concerning criminal damage to the storm shelter at Atchison County Lake. Culprits did about $400 worth of damage to the door handle and air vents.
Theresa Duvall, rural Atchison, reported a shed locate in the 5200 block of Sherman Road was burglarized some time overnight on Oct. 29 and the morning hours Oct. 30. Two chain saws were removed from the burglarized shed.
