Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities are investigating the theft of a pickup truck from a residence in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 73.
Sheriff Jack Laurie reported the investigation launched after authorities were dispatched about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 concerning a partially submerged vehicle near a mouth of the Missouri River along River Road in rural Atchison County. It was reported the hood of the pickup was up, its windows were down, and the majority of the driver’s side was submerged.
Authorities determined the truck, a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 was owned by Ruth Ann Ramsey. Ramsey was contacted and reported her vehicle was taken from her residence in the 12200 block of U.S. Highway 73. The truck was towed from the river, Laurie reported. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.