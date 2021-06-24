Authorities from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the early June theft of pickup and trailer from the southeastern part of the county that were both recovered apart a few days later in different locations.
The ongoing investigation stems from the theft of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pickup truck and 1974 Carrier King that Steven J. Lee, Atchison, reported stolen June 1 from the 218the and Sheridan roads vicinity, Undersheriff Toby Smith reported via email to the Globe. An investigation ensued. The trailer was recovered June 3 in Leavenworth. The pickup was recovered abandoned in a residential neighborhood near the Belt Highway and Frederick Avenue in St. Joseph, Missouri, Smith wrote.
The Sheriff’s Office authorities are continuing to follow leads.
Persons who have information about this case, or who have noticed any suspicious activity are encouraged to notify the Sheriff’s Office by calling The Atchison County Communications Center at 913-367-4323 anytime day or night.
