Julie Martinez, of Leavenworth, will be taking the lead position at Atchison Senior Village.
County leaders officially hired Martinez by a unanimous vote to serve as administrator of the county-run residential care facility after an executive session Tuesday.
Martinez fills the position with a familiarity of Senior Village as part of her role with the Anew Healthcare Management, LLC team.
Commissioners agreed Martinez was chosen from a field of several candidates who interviewed for the position. Martinez will earn a base salary of $80,000, effective immediately.
In addition to her position with Anew, Martinez serves as an instructor of the CNA classes at Highland Community College Technical School in Atchison said Director Jodi Moore, of the Atchison County Human Resource Department. Martinez also earned her academic degrees in leadership and nursing skills.
Prior to her work at Sr. Village, Martinez worked as part of the Anew management team to re-organize Country Care in Easton, and the Village Villa in Nortonville.
Concerning other salaried positions discussed during executive sessions, commissioners took unanimous action after the public meeting resumed to pay:
> A $3,000 bonus to Maintenance Supervisor Brian Oswalt for his efforts and time beyond expectations concerning recent matters involving Sr. Village.
> To increase Solid Waste Director Staci Waggle’s salary to $49,370 a year from $41,370 is not included in the proposed 2 percent wage increases proposed in the 2022 budget.
