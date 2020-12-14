The COVID-19 disease investigations and door screenings will continue for at least 90 days into the New Year by way of recent action taken by the Atchison County Commission.
Commissioners voted 2 to 1 to fund the operations by $15,000 to continue disease investigations by the Atchison County Health Department and $5,200 to continue door screening at the Atchison County Courthouse. Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl voted against funding the measure. Pohl indicated he that all counties comprising the Multi-County Health Board should also pay to continue the operations.
Director Lori Forge, of the county’s health department said that the funding for these operations are specific to Atchison County and will remain in the county to continue the services. Forge said the disease investigator has been a real asset to because it allows her to focus on her tasks at hand. Because the disease investigator work includes the contact tracing, Forge said she can focus on preparations related to the vaccine that she expects to arrive within the next future.
Director Wesley Lanter, Emergency Management, explained the Emergency Management budget will cover the $15,000 to continue the disease investigations for an additional 90 days after the CARES Act COVID-relief funding runs out at the end of December. The $5,200 to pay for the door screening will be an internal transfer.
Kristina Romine, of the Multi-County Health Board, comprised of Atchison, Brown and Jackson counties, said she will present her requests to the commissioners in the other counties within the next few weeks. Romine said she is hopeful the additional funding from all three counties will allow disease investigations and the special COVIID operations to continue until the end fiscal year. Then the Multi-County Health Board budget can support the operations. Romine agreed to keep commissioners updated on the situation.
The health officials projected that the COVID -19 situation might not be under control and more manageable possibly until 2022.
In other matters during the Tuesday, Dec. 8 meeting, commissioners:
*Unanimously approved to allow dedication of a road and allow surveying to determine platting of lots in the Elm View area along the outskirts of Atchison. The area was initially developed about 1965, but maintenance was not officially subject to county or township. Shannon Township will maintain the road after the legal work and official dedication are in order.
* Approved a requisition in the amount of more than $6,567 to proceed with the county’s scanning project to convert a portion of paper files to digital files; and to purchase a new RICOH copier for about $4,500 for the Atchison County Attorney’s Office.
* Approved spending money to purchase an ad in the Atchison Daily Globe with phone numbers of all county departments that Globe readers can cut out and use for future reference.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, commissioners convened in a special meeting for the purpose of interviewing candidates for the Atchison Senior Village administrator position to replace former Director John Rainbolt who resigned in mid-November.
