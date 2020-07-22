For more than century, the Atchison County Health Department has provided citizens services for the betterment of public health and safety to ensure community wellness.
Although some health risks have come and gone throughout the years, the focus on good health practices remain the same.
The Atchison County Health Department is regularly open for business between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 616 Commercial Street.
Atchison County’s Chief Medical Officer Director Lori Forge, RN, Medical Consultant Bonnie Tackett, MD, Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Megan Domann and Clerk Darah Baldridge comprise the health department staff.
Domann also serves as the COVID-19 contact tracer.
In addition to the contact tracing related to the current pandemic and other communicable infectious diseases, the county’s health department provides the following services:
*Women Infant and Child services – commonly referred to as WIC, a nutritional program that provides nutrition and health education, healthy food and other services to Kansas families who qualify. Income guidelines are waived for Medicaid participants; and breastfeeding support services.
*KAN Be Healthy Screening for children with Medicaid aged 1-month to 21 years old. The health, screenings include a physical exam, hearing and vision screenings, immunizations, nutrition counseling, dental care, lab tests and more.
*School and daycare physicals.
*Reduced cost lab work for lab draws.
*Disease investigation and prevention concerning state reportable diseases.
*Free Newborn Home Visits.
*Immunizations for all ages. Shingles vaccine is available at the health department.
*Tuberculosis skin tests and treatment.
*Sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment.
*Foot care – for a cost of $20 that includes soak, trim, cleaning nails, etc.
*Lead screening for lead poisoning.
*Iron level checks.
Tackett is present one day at month at the health department to basically provide the following services for consumers prenatal care up to 26 weeks; birth control that includes education about IUD insertion and removal; chronic and acute illness for adult and children; well woman exams that include PAP smears; well child checks and sports physicals.
Visit facebook.com/atchisoncountyhealthdepartment for updated information and press releases about the local COVID-19 statistics, orders and guidelines; hand washing; vaccination and other health-related information and instruction.
