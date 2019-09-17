The dawning of a new era in Atchison County became closer to its horizon with by way of commissioners’ action Tuesday.
County leaders unanimously approved and authorized Chairman Jack Bower to sign the contract extended to James Harbor to serve as the inaugural director of public works, a newly created position among county department heads.
After the contract was signed Director of Human Resources Jamie Madison took charge of the document to ensure its delivery to Harbour.
A week earlier, Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl indicated the commissioners had interviewed a candidate and had extended an offer. They also indicated the county is in the process of re-vamping the county’s road and bridge department, and the successful candidate’s role will have more of an emphasis on administrative oversight of road and bridge projects, grant endeavors, budgets, paperwork and the administration of funds. The tentative start date for the new candidate and department’s model overhaul is Wednesday, Oct. 9.
In other matters, commissioners:
Heard a report from Atchison County Appraiser Deborah Thompson about the Kansas Property Valuation Division’s Final Ratio Study 2018 summary concerning Atchison County. Thompson told commissioners that the state requires the appraiser’s office to meet certain standards regarding its calculations in the ratios between appraised values and actual sales. The ratios are the appraised values divided by actual sale prices. The state allows the ratio to be in between 90-110. Atchison County checked in at 98.5 for residential properties and 99 for commercial/industrial properties, Thompson said. The coefficient of dispersion gauges the uniformity of the classes. Thompson said the state requires a standard to be below 20 in each of the classifications. The county met 11.7 for residential and 10.4 standards for the commercial and industrial categories, Thompson said. The statistics were compiled from data collected from the 128 residential and seven commercial/industrial sales that occurred in 2018. The statistics for 2019 will be ready for review a year from now in 2020, Thompson said. However, the appraiser’s office has received notification that their work is in compliance for the current year.
Reviewed some maps and photographs of bridges presented to them by GIS Coordinator Roger Denton. One map shows bridge works in progress marked for reference purposes. The other maps and images centered on a historic Pony Truss Bridge, circa 1960, located in the western part of the county.
Approved a $30,000 purchase order to Hays Mechanical Services/ Sheet Metal as a down payment for a boiler to install in the courthouse; and an additional $17,000 to Dunn Heating and Cooling to cover costs associated with the reclaiming of copper fittings for a compressor replacement in the law enforcement center; and a $675 bid for asbestos removal.
