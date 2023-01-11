County Chairman Eric Noll, left, County Counselor Patrick Henderson, IT Director Wesley Lanter and Commissioner Casey Quinn, right, on hand during a Town Hall in March of 2022 to discuss the quarter-cent county sales tax that funds the sports complex facilities.
The Atchison County Sports Complex facilities will be getting some upgrades within the near future thanks to an accumulation of surplus funds generated from the dedicated quarter cent sales tax.
County commissioners and Gilmore & Bell PC, Bond Counsel for the 2006 voter-approved project expect the sales tax might sunset in 2026, or possibly earlier.
County leaders hosted a townhall in March of 2022 concerning the future management/ownership of the complexes managed by Atchison Sports and Fitness, Inc. in Atchison and USD 377 in Effingham after the sales tax sunsets. At that commissioners informed stakeholders the sales tax might possibly retire as early as June 2025 more than a year earlier than expected. The sales tax when passed included a 10-year maintenance fund based on a funding formula. However, the maintenance fund was extended to be covered almost the sunset of the tax due bond re-financing.
As a result of the townhall, it came to light that the complexes' managers had some wants and needs to improve and enhance the facilities. In the meantime, from the townhall through December there were discussions between officials from ASAF, USD 377 and county commissioners about the sports facilities.
During the Atchison County Commission meeting on Dec. 20, 2022, commissioners unanimously approved about $500,000 of reserve funds for expenditures toward the complexes' respective with lists based on the same formula as the maintenance funds -- $400, 000 allocated to the Atchison Sports Complex; and the remaining $100,000 to USD 377 for the complex in Effingham.
The priority list presented to county commissioners for the Atchison Sports Complex includes the eight following capital projects and respective cost estimates: Restrooms/ concession stands located at three smaller baseball/softball fields $145,000; asphalt repair -- $31,065; asphalt resurfacing -- $25,000; playground area and equipment -- $50,000; shade for baseball and softball field spectators -- $35,000; expand north parking area -- $30,000; and reconditioning of the baseball and softball infields. The total cost of the Atchison wish list is $401, 065.
Program Director Nic Rebant, Atchison Recreation Commission, said the Atchison managers are looking at starting to bid out the projects this spring.
"We are excited to have the opportunity to make upgrades at the complex that will make it an even better experience for the community," Rebant said. "The top three for us are a second bathroom/concession area by the smaller ball fields, resurfacing the asphalt, and playground equipment."
The USD 377 wish list presented to commissioners includes the following projects:
Infield renovation RedShale -- $13,550; add Redshale to warning track -- $10,180; add Redshale to warning track -- $13,980; Wind Weighted Pitching Mound Tarp -- $830; Can-Am Outlander 450 four-wheeler -- $7,753; and a field groomer -- $6,710 for a total of $53,003.
