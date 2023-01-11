230114complex

County Chairman Eric Noll, left, County Counselor Patrick Henderson, IT Director Wesley Lanter and Commissioner Casey Quinn, right, on hand during a Town Hall in March of 2022 to discuss the quarter-cent county sales tax that funds the sports complex facilities.

 Atchison Globe file photo

The Atchison County Sports Complex facilities will be getting some upgrades within the near future thanks to an accumulation of surplus funds generated from the dedicated quarter cent sales tax.

County commissioners and Gilmore & Bell PC, Bond Counsel for the 2006 voter-approved project expect the sales tax might sunset in 2026, or possibly earlier.

