Two projects will soon be underway to repair, restore and improve the county roadways.
Commissioners unanimously accepted two bids from Vance Brothers, of Kansas City, Missouri.
Road and Bridge Superintendent Joe Snyder said there were two prospects invited to bid on the projects and invitation for bids were additionally posted on the county’s website. Vance Brothers was the only company to respond.
The first is for micro surfacing wedge patching in 2022 along a 1.5-mile stretch along Morton Road for more than $59,093. The estimated cost of the project was $60,000.
The other project for 2022 is a micro surfacing wedge patching as needed countywide along segments of 286th, Graham, Cheyenne, Phillips and Ottawa roads and the Bellvue loop. The bid checked in at $55,880. The project was initially estimated to cost $80,000.
Both projects are budgeted expenditures.
A third project was tabled contingent on bond financing, commissioners expect to take action on it in the near future.
>Signed off on participation for an old bridge replacement in the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program. The bridge is E.5-14.3 located along 242nd Road and 2.5 miles south and 0.7 miles west of Farmington. The state pays for 90 percent of the project by reimbursement not to exceed $150,000. The reimbursement will come to the county after completion of the project.
Concerning other matters:
> Unanimously approved a purchase order as presented from IT Director Wesley Lanter, also emergency management director, in the amount of $7,623 to Civic Plus Renewal to redesign the county’s website. Lanter said he expects the process will be complete in three to six months, and in the meantime county employees will have the opportunity to take a poll in effort to determine what they like the website to consist of.
> Commissioner Casey Quinn reported that the Atchison County Fair will be Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Atchison County Fairgrounds in Effingham.
> Unanimously approved a purchase order presented from Communications Director Kim Pruett in an amount of $7,487 budgeted from the 911 fund for the purchase of four Dell computers and 11 monitors for Atchison County Communications Center. The equipment is purchased on a 3-year rotation plan.
> Commissioners recessed twice from public session to discuss matters of nonelected personnel in two different executive sessions. The first session was 30 minutes with Human Resource Director Jodi Moore and Maintenance Director Brian Oswalt. After public session resumed, commissioners took action to recess and go back into the second executive session to discuss the matter amongst themselves for 45 minutes. After the public session resumed, commissioners adjourned for the day, by an anonymous vote.
