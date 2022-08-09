Nashville, Tennessee hit songwriter Erik Dylan and his uncle, Dick Anderson, both Muscotah natives, closed down the 116th Atchison County Fair Saturday night in Effingham.
Dylan and Anderson are both graduates of Atchison County Community High School. Dylan performed his songs and offered background about his inspiration that often sprouted from experiences and memories of Muscotah and Atchison County.
Anderson performed harmonica accompaniment for his nephew.
Following their performance, Dylan and Anderson visited with their audience, kiddos in the crowd, their friends and former neighbors.
Other Saturday highlights included the 4-H Livestock Sale and Mary Boldridge Cake Sale, BBQ Cook-off Contest Judging and Livestock Judging and Showmanship Finals.
Friday highlight was the "Meet Me At the Fair" Parade along the Streets in Effingham downtown. Despite the intense heat, fairgoers gathered to watch the spectacle that featured floats, tractors, vintage cars, public safety and emergency responders, politicians, area businesses, the ACCHS football team, marching band, cheerleaders and some senior class members, 4-H members, Cloverbuds and leaders.
An array of inflatable bounce attractions and amusements filled the midway along the fairgrounds in the Effingham City Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.