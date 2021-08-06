Caitlyn Gentry was organizing the open class craft exhibits as she placed the prize ribbons onto the respective entries in the Blue Building at the 2021 Atchison County Fair.
It’s a volunteer job she’s undertaken for several years that is until the fair festivities and exhibits were interrupted and mostly at a standstill from the usual fair tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s bounced back pretty well,” Gentry said of the zero exhibits allowed to numbers that appeared to fill the department as in a few years prior to the pandemic.
Gentry worked at the Atchison County Extension Office in 2019, at a time when the beef projects exhibits had experienced a drop.
Three year Board of Directors member Margo Ellerman said being able to see the kids who participate in the events grow over the years is something she takes pleasure in.
“I like to see the kids compete and then watch them from year-to-year improve, become better leaders and get more involved and start to run some things themselves,” Ellerman said.
Leota Flory and Nancy Kleopper are daughters of Darwin and Eileen Acheson. A lifetime of involvement, attendance and volunteerism at the Atchison County Fair has been a constant for Acheson family members. Throughout the years they’ve volunteered in various departments supporting the younger generations in the family.
Flory said she’s always made it a point to come out and watch her great nieces and nephews show their livestock. Last year she was present, but in 2020 there wasn’t a show where 4-Hers brought their livestock, unloaded it, weighed it and then took it home. Photographs were taken for the 4-Hers to bring back the night of the sale.
“I believe it is more enjoyable when they can show their projects,” Flory said, adding she expects the crowd might be down in numbers from some previous years.”
Kloepper said she usually volunteers with food judging, but it was different for the 2020 fair. When the 4-Hers came with their projects to be judged. I sat at a table, checked 4-Hers in and directed them to the respective judge where they needed to go.
Kloepper and Flory agreed for 4-Hers the projects don’t end with the fair, there is paperwork and record books to keep up on and complete each year before the project is finished.
Ken Keister, of Leavenworth, judged the quilt exhibits here in Atchison County and other counties as well. “I was impressed,” he said.
There were some quality pieces and Keister attributed it to people staying in more throughout the quarantine and they seemed to work more with experimentation.
Long time supporter and contributor to the fair Jeff Martin said the event still means so much to many people in the area.
“It’s a long standing tradition and means a lot to many people in Atchison County,” Martin said. “The 4-H kids work really hard all year and to have their work showed off for the event. The numbers are down from the past but it’s still a great tradition with life long memories made here.”
The fair continues Saturday with some of the events being more livestock judging, Knuckle Draggers Car Show, BBQ Cook-Off contest and closing with a performance from Eric Dylan.
