A major repair resurfacing job along just got a bit pricier after county commissioners convened Friday morning in a special session to make a decision about Ottawa Road south of Atchison.

Commissioners unanimously approved on Sept. 2 a change order concerning the ongoing wedge patching work by Little Joe's Asphalt, Inc. in the amount of $104,192 to address some issues along Ottawa, Osborne and Greeley roads included in the scope of work for the particular project.

