A major repair resurfacing job along just got a bit pricier after county commissioners convened Friday morning in a special session to make a decision about Ottawa Road south of Atchison.
Commissioners unanimously approved on Sept. 2 a change order concerning the ongoing wedge patching work by Little Joe's Asphalt, Inc. in the amount of $104,192 to address some issues along Ottawa, Osborne and Greeley roads included in the scope of work for the particular project.
Road Superintendent Joe Snyder said the initial project intended is funded by recent bond financing, the additional work will be paid for out of the Special Highway Fund.
Snyder said until the root cause is addressed there will be the same recurring problems with roads.
"The root cause is there is almost no base on the road," Snyder said.
The meeting's agenda cited the urgency arises because the contractor is currently on site and will be able to complete the additional work as identified. Otherwise, it is unknown when the work be re-scheduled, and addition mobilization charges might apply if the contractor leaves and returns at a later time.
Snyder emphasized his concern about the poor condition of the road and the heavy traffic due to harvest seasons. He conveyed his belief that the road might be able to barely withstand the upcoming season in its current condition, but after that it could become impassible.
Commissioner Jack Bower said he's served as commission for six years, and is he stepping down. He said since he's been serving on the commission there have problems with the road.
"We've spent a lot of money on that road," Bower said.
Commissioner Casey Quinn she is glad the problem is identified, and appreciates the information.
"There is no question we need to move forward," Quinn said. "I has to be done we have several spots."
Concerning another unrelated matter, commissioners were advised Aug. 30 that the Atchison County Appraiser's Office earned a top-notch rating from the Kansas Division of Property Valuation officials.
County Appraiser Debbie Thompson presented commissioners a letter received from Director David N. Harper, Kansas Property Valuation Division about the annual statistical and procedural compliance review for the 2022 appraisal year. The review determines compliance within the appraiser's office. The minimum required is 75 points. Atchison County met the minimum requirement and earned a 100 percent for market ratio.
