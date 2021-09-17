Atchison County Commission Board members officially signed off on a management agreement with Anew Healthcare concerning the oversight of Atchison Senior Village the county-run residential care facility.
Commissioners took action on the matter during business portion of their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and voted unanimously to sign a contract.
Negotiations with ANEW owner Mark Hastings began Aug. 18 with pending terms of $5,000 a month, or 6 percent of the total gross revenue, whichever is a greater amount that was discussed during a special meeting in executive session. Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Casey Quinn made the decision by a 2-0 vote. Bower was absent at that time.
After commissioners made their decision, Chairman Jack Bower said what started in initially began as a simple agreement has become a very detailed contract negotiated by County Counselor Patrick Henderson.
Noll credited Quinn for being very diligent in her work concerning the matter. Quinn represents Atchison County on the Sr. Village Board.
“I feel very comfortable with it,” Noll said.
Commissioners agreed it is a decision that they share an understanding the staff residents and their families are comfortable with.
Commissioners considered contract management of the facility after they accepted the resignation from former Director Haley Tinch effective immediately Aug. 10 amid an outbreak of 26 positive of COVID-19 cases among residents and staff in the facility.
Commissioners convened for a special meeting Thursday, Sept. 16 to recess into executive sessions to conduct interviews for the Senior Village Administrator position.
During the Aug. 31 meeting commissioners heard presentations concerning Senior Village management Amberwell Health of Atchison by CEO Jeff Perry and Jonathan Leck, MD and support staff, and from Lamont Cook and Michael Hammond, of Liberty, Missouri-based Mid-America Healthcare Consulting Company.
