County employees on the payroll as of November all received a special piece of the federally funded American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding by way of a bonus.
Atchison County Grants Administrator Mark Zeltner said all fulltime employees received $1,200 and the part-timers were paid $600 bonuses before taxes. The rounds off to about $1,000 and $500 respectively.
The employee bonuses are one of the top priorities Atchison County Commissioners approved as one of the internal pieces to benefit for the county.
The bonuses actively paid out on the Nov. 11 payroll totaled $214,800, Zeltner said.
Zeltner said other items chosen for the ARPA funding are the replacements of existing and installations of new automated external defibrillator devices in all county facilities. The cost of the AED is $24,992.
Some might have noticed some straight-line striping along 286th, 266th and Edwards roads. The striping projects cost a total of $17,850 and were paid for with the ARPA funding.
The first project commissioners approved in early October was an expenditure of the ARPA funding to WDM Architects for design services in include an analysis and to prepare a report concerning the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall's building use, needs assessments and renovations.
