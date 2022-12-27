Mark Zeltner

Mark Zeltner serves as the grant administrator for Atchison County.

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

County employees on the payroll as of November all received a special piece of the federally funded American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding by way of a bonus. 

Atchison County Grants Administrator Mark Zeltner said all fulltime employees received $1,200 and the part-timers were paid $600 bonuses before taxes. The rounds off to about $1,000 and $500 respectively. 

