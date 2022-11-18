221119canvaas

Deputy Election Officer Kalee Vanderweide, left, Vice-chairwoman Casey Quinn, Chairman Eric Noll, Commissioner Jack Bower and Chief Election Officer Michelle Phillips, Atchison County clerk, review the recent 2022 election results for Atchison County. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

The recent General Election results shows a 48.71 percent turnout throughout Atchison County to indicate 5,553 voters had their say.

Chief Election Officer Michelle Phillips presented the election results to Atchison County Commissioners Tuesday, Nov. 15 after they convened as the county's official Board of Canvassers. Phillips also serves as the Atchison County Clerk. The Canvassers unanimously accepted the abstract as presented.

