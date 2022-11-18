The recent General Election results shows a 48.71 percent turnout throughout Atchison County to indicate 5,553 voters had their say.
Chief Election Officer Michelle Phillips presented the election results to Atchison County Commissioners Tuesday, Nov. 15 after they convened as the county's official Board of Canvassers. Phillips also serves as the Atchison County Clerk. The Canvassers unanimously accepted the abstract as presented.
"It was a good election," Phillips said. "The numbers were really strong. We're working to improve that."
There are a total of 11,375 registered voters in the boundaries of Atchison County.
Phillips said registered voters comprise a total of 19 precincts with 10 polling sites that included one in the clerk's office. There were 45 election and poll workers, which included five staff members who took on duties for the election.
There were 522 Advanced Ballots distributed, of these 184 voters are on the permanently advanced list to receive mail out ballots. Of the advanced ballots mailed out, 455 were returned voted, which included provisional ballots. There were 1,118 voters who voted early in the clerk's office.
Phillips presented the 48 provisional ballots and the reasoning why they were under the scope for canvassers to consider whether to count them or not.
The provisional ballots accepted as recommended included:
>Twenty-nine registered voters had relocated within the county, but all respectively voted their ballots.
Top Videos
> One registered voter requested an advance ballot, but instead did not vote advance and decided to vote at the designated polling place.
> Three ballots were cast by registered voters who had name changes due to marriages.
> Two registered voters did not show valid identification at the polling place, but later showed the valid ID to election officials within the specified time limit.
> One ballot was partially counted because part of it was incorrect due to the voter's recent location from a city to a rural part of the county.
There was a total of 12 ballots that were not counted for the following reasons:
> Eleven persons were not registered to vote.
> One registered voter didn't show a valid ID at the polling place, after election officials made attempt to cure the situation declined their option.
After a count of the provisional ballots, Phillips determined there were none counted that would reflect changes to outcome of any races or outcomes, so Canvassers proceeded to certify the results.
The outcome of the 1st County Commission District: Allen Reavis, a Republican -- 769 votes; and Tom Lykins, a Democrat, -- 583 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.