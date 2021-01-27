After several months on the job, county commissioners took action during a special meeting session Wednesday to terminate their second public works director.
Justin Noll was terminated following a 15-minute executive session Wednesday, Jan. 27 by a unanimous vote.
Commissioners convened in a special meeting at 1 p.m. via Zoom platform for the purpose of recessing to go to a “breakout room” to discuss a matter of non-elected personnel. Human Resource Director Jamie Madison and County Counselor Patrick Henderson were present for the discussion. After the public meeting resumed Commissioner Casey Quinn made the motion to terminate Noll. The motion carried 3-0.
Noll’s started his job on May 11, 2020 to lead the county’s road and bridge department at a $68,000 salary. He was the second person appointed to serve in a rather newly created position as the Atchison County Public Works Director. Noll followed James “Jay” Harbour, who started his job as the inaugural public works director on Oct. 8, 2019. Harbour was terminated February of 2020 within six months after his hire.
The Atchison Public Works position was designed to have more of an emphasis on the administrative duties and oversight of the funds than the former Atchison County Road and Bridge Superintendent position.
Concerning some other recent matters involving executive sessions to discuss nonelected personnel matters, commissioners:
* During their regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 26, commissioners recessed from open session to discuss non-elected personnel matters twice half hour intervals in the presence of Atchison Sr. Village Administrator Haley Tinch, Madison and Henderson. Then commissioners recessed again in two different private sessions to discuss non-elected personnel with Madison and Henderson. After public meeting resumed, commissioners adjourned for the day.
*During the Tuesday, Jan. 19 meeting, commissioners recessed into two executive sessions, the first for 30 minutes and the second for 12 minutes for consultation with an attorney to discuss a matter of attorney and client relationship, in addition to commissioners Henderson and Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laure were present. Commissioners took no action concerning the consultations after the public meeting resumed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.