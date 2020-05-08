Whether or not there will be an Atchison County Fair in the year 2020 is still up in the air.
Atchison County Fair Board officers Keith Taliaferro and Margo Ellerman virtually met with county commissioners on Tuesday concerning the 2021 budget season.
Ellerman said although it is unknown what the circumstances will be like during fair week that is tentatively scheduled for the first week of August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are improvements ongoing at the county fairgrounds. Ellerman said that the fair board did make a decision not to contract with the carnival present in recent years due to the expense.
However, the fair is not about the carnivals, Ellerman said but the exhibits. She said 4-Hers are not meeting in the tradition way until July.
Taliaferro said discussions have been ongoing and his understanding is that if all goes according to plans, the 4-Hers should be ready to bring their completed project exhibits within a very short notice.
There discussions ongoing with another carnival that might be able to provide amusements, but there have not been any agreements as of yet, Taliaferro said.
Taliaferro and Ellerman agreed if there is a fair whether or not a carnival is present there will be exhibits and entertainment showcasing area talent.
Concerning another matter, commissioners advised Josh Noll has been hired to serve as the Atchison County Public Works Director. Commissioners indicated Noll starts his job on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.