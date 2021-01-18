County leaders will continue to regularly meet once a week same times and same days despite a suggestion for change.
When the Atchison County Commission convened Jan. 10 to organize for the year newly elected Commissioner Casey Quinn suggested commissioners meet in late afternoon hours to make it more convenient for the persons who work day jobs to attend meetings.
After some discussion among the three commissioners, Chairman Jack Bower, Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Quinn, it was approved by a 2-1 vote to continue having the 10 a.m. workshop sessions for discussions and planning purposes and the business meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. Quinn voted in the negative.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed Monday, Jan. 18 marked the first holiday commissioners members had designated to observe for the year as a result of their 2021 organizational meeting the previous week.
The other holidays the county will observe for the remainder of the year include: President’s Day – Monday, Feb. 15; Memorial Day – Monday, May 31; Independence Day – Monday, July 15; Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 6; Veteran’s Day – Thursday, Nov. 11; Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26; Christmas Eve Friday, Dec. 24; New Year’s Day Friday, Jan. 1; and Martin Luther King Day Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Although not observed as a holiday, Atchison County Offices will close to the public on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 11 that is designated as training day for employees.
The next annual organizational meeting was set on the calendar for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Concerning the 2021 committee assignments, commissioners made the following appointments:
Chairman Jack Bower – Ambulance Advisory Board, Community Corrections Advisory Board to expire January, 2024, Juvenile Justice Authority, Project Concern and Economic Development Representative.
Vice-chairman Eric Noll – Area Agency on Aging, Multi-county Health Board, North East Kansas Community Action Programs, North East Kansas Environmental Services, Safety Committee (new commission appointment).
Commissioner Quinn – Joint Communications, Solid Waste Advisory Board, and Atchison Senior Village (new board appointment).
Human Resource Director Jamie Madison – Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce Board.
