After a review of recommendations and some seemingly rather intense discussions and opinions heard, Covid-19 relief might be on the way for some businesses and non-profit organizations.
Atchison County Commission members made their decision Tuesday, Oct. 6 and took action concerning the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Grant awards from the pool of more than $724,948 in funding available for distribution to 49 applicants.
The 75 grant requests totaled more than $1.9million. Throughout the past few weeks the county’s SPARKS Grant Committee members reviewed the applications and made their recommendations to commissioners. The applications were divided into three categories to determine eligibility according to COVID Expenses, Lost Profit /Lost Revenue or Economic Development.
During the county’s workshop session earlier in the morning, Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter, the county’s SPARKS facilitator, told commissioners throughout the past few weeks there had been some consultation with the state SPARKS program facilitators for guidance concerning the decision making process.
County Chairman Jack Bower served on the committee. Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl reviewed the recommendations before they made their decisions. The awardees and their awards are: Kemig Body Shop -- $10,000; Atchison Child Care Association -- $10,000; Boys & Girls Club of Atchison -- $15,000; Atchison Golf Club at Bellevue -- $20,000; Elks Lodge # 647 -- $3,850; Atchison Dental Associates 2 PA -- $18,500; John A. Dolenz --$6,000; Sundby Dental DBA Canary Dental -- $18,500; Cedar Ridge Catering &Banquet Hall Inc. -- $15,000; Jerry’s Again -- $15,000; JW’s Boys Inc. -- $10,000; Lopez de Mexico -- $15,000; Maria Mexican Restaurant -- $15,000; Paolucci’s Restaurant, Deli & Lounge -- $20,000; Ravens Inc. DBA Mueller’s Lockeroom -- $15,000; The Sunflower Café LLC; Benedictine College --$30,000; Maur Hill-Mount Academy -- $50,000; Diamond C Food Service, LLC, food processing, -- $25,000; Aoun LLC -- $15,000; Beien Construction/BC Storage -- $5,000; Wheatland Contracting LLC -- $15,000; AHG Investments DBA Quality Inn Atchison -- $19,435; Atchison Hospitality Group, LLC -- $4,955; Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce -- $25,000; Atchison Community Educational Foundation --$8,000; First Judicial District CASA Association -- $3,000; Housing Authority of the City of Atchison -- $7,000: Humane Society of Atchison -- $15,000; North East Kansas Railroaders, Inc. -- $1,100; Project Concern, Inc. -- $12,000; Riverbend Habitat for Humanity -- $15,000; Salvation Army of Atchison County _$50,000; St. Benedict Parish -- $35,000; 6D Financial Services --$551; Midwestern Lace, LLC -- $1,000; Travel Center of Atchison -- $10,000; Atchison Merchants -- $19,075; Skyway Vapes, LLC -- $10,000; SW Music Supply -- $2,000; Theatre Atchison, Inc. -- $25,000; Wohlgemuth Equipment LLC $9,300; Poor Richard -- $5,700; Hair Loft -- $5,000; Hi Nails --$5,000; KT & Company Salon -- $5,000; Patty’s Hair Shop --$5,000: Taylor R. Jones -- $5,000; Blish-Mize Co. -- $50,000; and Atchison Wholesale Grocery, Inc. -- $20,000.
In another related SPARKS funding matter, Director Corey Scott, Emergency Medical Services, told commissioners on Sept. 29 how he plans to use the EMS Department’s share the federal CARES Act funding in the amount of $61,051 for COVID-19 discussed his intentions. Scott proposed to utilize a third of the funding for a hazard pay in the amount of .50 cents an hour employees worked retroactive to March 29, the date of the first COVID case in Atchison County, effective through Thursday, Dec. 31. The second equal portion of the money will allow the hiring of one full time emergency medical technician through the remainder of 2020 and to retain the EMT through 2021. The remaining third of the funding will offset any operational shortfalls due to the COVID pandemic. Commissioners unanimously passed Scott’s proposal.
