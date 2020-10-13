The Atchison County Health Department is reporting a big spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend and has reported 4 deaths.
The Health Department Department updated cases on Monday morning and reported 30 additional positive cases for a total of 437 and on Wednesday added 23 more cases for a total of 460. As of Wedneday, there are nine currently hospitalized and 86 of those cases are active.
On Wednesday of last week, the Health Department issued an urgent public health release concerning potential COVID-19 exposure if a person visited Pete’s Steakhouse in Atchison between the dates of Tuesday, Sept. 29 and Oct. 4.
According to the statement from the Health Department, current active outbreaks include Benedictine College, Bunge Corp, Maur Hill, Pete’s Steakhouse and Heritage Tractor.
The Health Department is advising local residents call a healthcare provider if experiencing any signs of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of smell or loss of taste, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
