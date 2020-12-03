COVID-19 cases across Kansas and in Atchison County have continued to spike considerably in recent days.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID update on Wednesday, there have been 162,061 cases statewide, 5,290 hospitalizations, 1,679 deaths and 669,121 negative tests.
According to Wednesday’s figures, Atchison County was showing 908 positive cases, Nemaha County 1,107, Jackson 735, Jefferson 758, Doniphan 534 and Brown 795.
The Atchison Health Department said it is aware of the new quarantine guidelines from the Center of Disease Control and will be following KDHE's guidelines.
"The incubation period for this disease is still 14 days. Please bare with us as we continue to navigate the ever changing times. More information to come!!"
