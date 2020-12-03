COVID-19 cases across Kansas and in Atchison County have continued to spike considerably in recent days.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID update on Wednesday, there have been 162,061 cases statewide, 5,290 hospitalizations, 1,679 deaths and 669,121 negative tests.
According to Wednesday’s figures, Atchison County was showing 908 positive cases, Nemaha County 1,107, Jackson 735, Jefferson 758, Doniphan 534 and Brown 795.
The Center for Disease Control has issued new quarantine guidelines that applies to contacts WITHOUT symptoms. The following was released by the Atchison County Health Department:
7 DAY QUARANTINE (TESTING AND NO SYMPTOMS)
• MUST REMAIN SYMPTOM FREE • ON OR AFTER DAY 5 OF EXPOSURE INDIVIDUAL MAY GET A PCR TEST. Make sure that you are getting the correct test, antigen and antibody tests will not be accepted.
• If the test is negative and you remain symptom free, you may return to normal activity on Day 8.
• If you are still waiting for results on Day 7 you must remain in quarantine until the results are received.
10 DAY QUARANTINE (NO TESTING AND NO SYMPTOMS)
• Must remain symptom free for 10 days
• ON DAY 11 - You may return to normal activities as long as you remain symptom free
All exposed persons should monitor their symptoms for 14 days from exposure and contact their healthcare provider if symptoms develop.
The disease can still develop through Day 14.
