Three new COVID-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Atchison County this week.
The 16th case is a male in his 50s, the 17th is a male in his 40s and the 18th case is a female in her 50s.
The female is the first patient that has been hospitalized with in the county.
The other two patients are on home isolation and were not hospitalized. The first 15 cases were also not hospitalized.
There have been 288 negative test results in the county with 26 cases being monitored and 12 total cases that have recovered, as of Thursday.
According to statewide numbers, there have been 8,539 cases from 84 counties with 178 deaths reported as of Wednesday. In neighboring counties, Brown has 5 cases, Doniphan 9, Jackson 31, Jefferson 21 and Leavenworth 1,057. As of Wednesday, 62,664 negative tests have been conducted at KDHE and private labs and there have been 760 hospitalizations.
(0) comments
