Two new Coronavirus cases were recently confirmed in Atchison County. The 16th case is a male in his fifties and the 17th is a male in his forties.
Both patients are on home isolation and were not hospitalized. The first 15 cases were also not hospitalized.
There have been 288 negative test results in the county with 26 cases being monitored and 12 total cases that have recovered.
