The Atchison County Commission members expect to discuss adoption of a resolution to amend the regular meeting format in regard to an agenda and public record.
Under consideration is a change that might become effective on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The current meeting format has been the norm for about 10 years.
The proposed resolution states that the commissioners shall ordinarily meet in the commission room located in the Atchison County Courthouse, located at 423 North Fifth Street in Atchison. The commissioners might also meet any other place as approved by the commissioners.
As far as the meetings days and times, commissioners would continue to meet in open session without an agenda for discussion with department heads and the elected officials at 9 a.m.
The regular meeting shall commence at 10 a.m until 2 p.m. However, the commissioners might recess for a lunch break during the meeting.
Commissioners will meet in special session as called by the chairperson or request of the majority of the commission board for transaction of any business, and the nature of any special meething is to be under the goverance by matters and things set out in the call of the special meeting.
Top Videos
If adopted, the proposed resolution, it will repeal Atchison County Resolution 2022-1493, and be in effect until amended by a Resolution.
Vice-chairman Eric Noll said he intends to vote no on the matter.
Currently, commissioners conduct a workhop session that is open for public attendance according to an agenda during morning hours. Then commissioners convene for regular meeting session at 1 p.m. The morning session in not recorded, subject to Zoom platform, nor are written minutes taken.
Commissioner Allen Reavis said within the first few minutes of his term to the office, which commenced the previous week that he would like to see a change to format of a workshop in the morning, and business in business for taking action in the afternoon. Chairwoman Quinn agreed with Reavis, and conveyed her belief that the workshop seemingly limits transparency for the public to access.
The morning workshop and public afternoon meeting format on Tuesdays was instituted on July 2, 2013. Commissioners scheduled the 10 a.m. workshop as a time to conduct administrative duties like signing off on checks and documents. They met from 1-4 p.m. on the same days to convene and take action when needed, according to an Atchison Globe news account. Commissioners indicated at the time workshop and meeting schedule on Tuesdays would be an ongoing experiment in effort to better serve the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.