230121commissioners

County Chairwoman Casey Quinn, left, Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Allen Reavis at posts serving as Atchison County Commission Board.

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

The Atchison County Commission members expect to discuss adoption of a resolution to amend the regular meeting format in regard to an agenda and public record.

Under consideration is a change that might become effective on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The current meeting format has been the norm for about 10 years. 

