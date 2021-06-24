The Board of the Atchison County Commissioners convened an executive session on June 24 to interview potential hires for the position of human resource director.
Current Human Resource Director Jamie Madison is vacating the position effective Friday, July 2. On May 27, Madison gave official notice to commissioners of her intent to resign to accept a position in the private sector.
Madison served as the county’s inaugural human resource director since her hire in late September of 2014. Atchison Globe files indicate commissioners made their decision to hire Madison for the newly created position after they interviewed more than 30 applicants.
“I am grateful to have been able to be a part of the Atchison County team and the opportunities that I have had during the last six and a half years of my employment with Atchison County,” Madison wrote via email to the Globe. “There are some amazing individuals that belong to the organization and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with them and learn from them.”
Concerning another matter involving a change in personnel, Assistant County Attorney Michelle Rioux started her position, which now is a full-time job, on April 1. Rioux was reared in the Cummings area.
Previously, Atchison County Counselor Patrick Henderson served as assistant county attorney on a part-time basis.
Concerning some other county matters, commissioners:
*Unanimously voted to sign Resolution No. 2021-1482 during their June 8 meeting, “A Resolution of the Board of the Atchison County Commissioners Authorizing Participation in Rural Opportunity Zone Student Loan Repayment Program Calendar Year 2021.” The incentives include direct student loan repayment assistance with a 50/50 match of local effort matching a state grant up to $3,000 per year and up to $15,000 total per recipient as administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The other incentive, administered through the Kansas Department of Revenue that offers a 100% state income credit for each recipient for each year of their participation up to five years. The individuals must be from out-of-state to qualify for this credit. This incentive is not offered to In-state residents.
*Recessed from public sessions to discuss matters of attorney-client privilege in the presence of Henderson. There was no action taken concerning the discussions after commissioners resumed their public meeting other than to go back into privileged session and then adjourn the respective meetings. Commissioners convened twice on June 15 in closed-door sessions initially for 30 minutes, returned to open session and immediately took action again for an additional 15 minutes before adjournment.
On June 22, commissioners again excused themselves from public session to go into executive session with Henderson for 30 minutes to discuss an attorney and client matter.
* Also on June 22, commissioners discussed the countywide 1-cent sales tax with Assistant Atchison City Manager Justin Pregont and approved the purchase of new furniture and computers for Atchison County Community Corrections with state funding for the program.
