GIS Coordinator Roger Denton, left, discusses some issues involving permitting and Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations and compliance with Atchison County Commissioners at the Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting.
As expected, the Atchison County Commissioners have a Resolution to amending Charter Resolution 2013-1 that establishes a new regular meeting time and format.
Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 24 approved the Resolution No. 2023-1516 by a 2-1 vote, Chairman Casey Quinn and Commissioner Allen Reavis voted in favor of the change. As indicated to fellow commissioners a week earlier when the subject was discussed, Vice-chairman Eric Noll voted in the negative. The new meeting format becomes effective, Tuesday, Feb. 7. Commissioners meet in the Commission Room, located in the lower level of the Atchison County Courthouse.
Qunn said since the previous discussion with commissioners from other counties concerning meeting schedules and formats. She recommended a schedule similar to Geary County. One meeting, one agenda model that would keep commissioners in session throughout the lunch hour. Quinn explained that would allow for citizens who would like to visit with commissioners would be able to do so during a lunch break. It also means commissioners wiould be in session as long as they have business at hand to tend to. They will not adjourn earlier than 1 p.m. on regular meeting days.
In addition to the format and time change, commissioners will be available to for elected county officials and department heads from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. concerning non-agenda items. The regular meetings will commence at 10 a.m. according to the agenda, meetings will be recorded as a matter of public record.
Prior to the change there were two meeting agendas both meetings were considered to be open for to the public. Although considered a public meeting due to the agenda, the morning sessions were not recorded, therefore commissioners were not allowed to take action on the matters discussed.
Noll conveyed his belief that commissioners were able to develop a good rapport with department heads because of the workshop time. He added that he has concerns there will be less discussions going forward because some don't feel comfortable to be on camera.
Reavis admitted he is new to the county commission. He said the discussions he's heard during workshops he's attended is nothing that can't or shouldn't be discussed in open session. Reavis added that if the matters are sensitive then they are subject to the privilege of executive session.
Initially at the Jan. 17 meeting, commissioners had discussed taking an hour-long lunch break at noon, and then resume the meeting from 1-2 p.m.
Prior to the vote on Tuesday, Noll said he would rather not have an hourlong break for lunch.
Commissioners consulted with County Counselor Patrick Henderson who advised that they would be able to take a recess for a few minutes during meetings whenever there is a need to do so.
Concerning some other matters, commissioners:
> Approved a 2023 salary increases for elected and appointed county officials to present on a summary page for auditors.
> Heard a report from GIS Coordinator Roger Denton about flood plain management.
> Tabled a proposal from the Adventure Cycling Association requesting the county consider establishment of United State Bicycle Route No. 55 through a portion of Atchison County: from Atchison to Patriot Street onto Price Boulevard, 278th Road/ Mount Pleasant Road, Rawlins Road, 262nd Road, Curlew-Winchester Road/Ottawa Road, Osage Road and onto Wise Road in Jefferson County. The proposal reads that local agencies would be the ones to determine the route.
Noll said he has concerns about safe travel along the initial proposed route during harvest season. Noll cited Ottawa/Osage roads' corridor as a potential for heavy harvest traffic. Noll also mentioned that Bike Across Kansas event traveled through Atchison County at a time when their chosen route in the western part of the county was in need of repair and not in good condition.
