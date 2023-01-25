230128 county

GIS Coordinator Roger Denton, left, discusses some issues involving permitting and Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations and compliance with Atchison County Commissioners at the Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. 

 Mary Meyers /| Atchison Globe

As expected, the Atchison County Commissioners have a Resolution to amending Charter Resolution 2013-1 that establishes a new regular meeting time and format.

Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 24 approved the Resolution No. 2023-1516 by a 2-1 vote, Chairman Casey Quinn and Commissioner Allen Reavis voted in favor of the change. As indicated to fellow commissioners a week earlier when the subject was discussed, Vice-chairman Eric Noll voted in the negative. The new meeting format becomes effective, Tuesday, Feb. 7. Commissioners meet in the Commission Room, located in the lower level of the Atchison County Courthouse. 

