The 110-year-old Union Church in Effingham has been declared unsafe for occupancy in the aftermath of a straight-line windstorm in June of 2021, fundraising efforts are ongoing to benefit the church's rebuilding fund.
The congregations of numerous churches throughout Atchison County are joining forces to benefit the Effingham Union Church Rebuilding Fund.
Co-organizers for the upcoming event are Martha Coder, Linda Bodenhausen, of the Muscotah United Church, and Linda Bottorff, of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
The decision to rebuild the church came after structural engineers inspected it and deemed it unsafe in the aftermath of a straight-line windstorm occurred June 2021 in Effingham according to a letter the event organizers recently sent to area businesses. In the aftermath of the windstorm, it was discovered the church's tower had moved more than two inches and many bricks had broken. The discovery led to an inspection. Afterward the structural engineers deemed the building unsafe for occupancy due to a possibility the tower could collapse.
The membership of 110-year-old Union Church reviewed the options available and the costs involved. In turn, the membership voted to replace the structure with a new church.
Coder, a member of St. Ann's Parish in Effingham. Coder likened the Union Church's situation to the St. Ann's Church after the church was destroyed by a fire. Coder said the upcoming event is of the same sentiment shared in the community by the church congregations in Atchison County.
Top Videos
"We will take the support we have been given and pay it forward neighbor to neighbor," is the mantra of the fundraiser to benefit Effingham Union Church Rebuilding Fund.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at St. Ann's Parish Center, 301 William Street in Effingham.
County church members will be serving a barbecue dinner for a free will offering will feature choices of pulled pork, grilled hot dog, chili dog, and beefburger; cheesy potatoes; green beans; a variety of salads; and chocolate or white Texas Cake. There will also be a bake sale loaded with some favorite treats donated by some outstanding bakers in the county.
Other features include a 50/50 raffle -- 50 percent payout of proceeds, $5 a single chance ticket or 3 tickets of $10; a prize raffle three Winner's Choice Giveaway-- choices are a beef or a pork bundle; or a Green Mountain Pellet Grill; or Wooden Barn Quilt Cross.
An auction will be at the event and online. go Facebook: St. Ann's Catholic Church, Event: Union Church Fundraiser, bids accepted until Saturday, Oct. 15 on Facebook. Place bids until 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.