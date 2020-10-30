The Atchison County Commission members will not convening Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3 in anticipation of heavy voter turnout that would allow the County Clerk’s Office staff members to accommodate the needs that might arise at the polling places.
Vice-chairman Eric Noll suggested the notion the Chairman Jack Bower and Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl during their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27. After some discussion, commissioners unanimously passed Noll’s motion. Commissioners set their next meeting date for Tuesday, Nov. 10 the week after election. They also determined by consensus that if the need arises, the will call a special meeting.
Concerning personnel matters, commissioners recessed from public session to discuss personnel matters in four different executive sessions. Human Resource Director and County Counselor were present for all four sessions. Senior Village Administrator John Rainbolt was present during the third session. Commissioners did not take action following any of the closed doors session after the public meeting resumed.
