County leaders have officially paved the way toward development for Atchison County to become part of a national cross country bike route.
Commissioners Chairman Casey Quinn, Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Allen Reavis signed Resolution No. 2023-1518 to approve and support the development of United States Bicycle Route 55 through Atchison County as designated by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
Commissioners signed off after a presentation and discussion with Kerry Irons, of Adventure Cycling Association during their business agenda on Tuesday, Feb. 21 via Zoom platform.
Proposed plans are that in Kansas the Route 55 runs along the eastern edge of the state from the Nebraska state line to the Oklahoma border.
Irons told commissioners the Adventure Cycling Association is a national non-profit organization with a mission to inspire, empower people and to get them to connect through bike riding. The route through Atchison County will comprise about 20-30 miles.
There is no cost involved, entities signed on are responsible to inform Kansas Department of Transportation of its participation.
The endeavor is a mapping project not a construction project.
It will be co-desigated north of Atchison with Doniphan County along Kansas Highway 7. The prososed route extends into Jefferson County. Changes to proposed routes can be negotiated with neighboring entities.
Noll referred to a Bike Across Kansas event that was routed through Atchison County and a key road along the route was not in good condition and county leaders were not consulted prior to the event. He added that safety for the bicyclists is a concern for him. During a previous discussion Noll expressed concern about bicycle traffic along the county roads during the harvest season.
Irons replied that the event organizers are the ones who are responsible to communicate with the local government leaders. He said most of the prospective travelers would likely pass through alone, as a couple, or in very small groups. The bicyclists spend on the average about $150 a day in the community where they lodge at small campgrounds and restaurants, Irons said. The cyclists bring an economic boost to the small communities where they pass through.
Irons initially presented a proposal to the county in late January. The route through a portion of Atchison County that includes from Atchison to Patriot Street onto Price Boulevard, 278th Road/Mount Pleasant Road, Rawlins Road, 262nd Road, Curlew-Winchester Road/Ottawa Road, Osage Road and onto Wise Road in Jefferson County.
