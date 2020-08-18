The Atchison County Commission have approved a 2021 budget authority for $18.7 million in expenditures, which reflects a difference of more than $653, 000 from the current year.
The mill levy checks in at 53.130, projected to raise $9.548, 614 to fund county operations in 2021. It is a .002 increase from previous 53.128 mill levy for the 2020 budget. Each mill in the 2021 budget is equal to $179, 719 dollars, which is an increase of $7,177 from the individual mill value for the current year’s budget.
Commissioners approved the budget on Aug. 4 as resented and published in the Saturday, July 25 edition of the Atchison Globe.
County Chairman Jack Bower said some of the budgets increases include a full-time attorney on staff in the Atchison County Attorney’s Office. The County Attorney’s approved budget for 2021 checks in at $351, 942, which is an increase of 56, 816 from the current year’s budget.
About $2.6 million is budgeted for Atchison County Road and Bridge that reflects an 11.7 percent increase for the coming year, in comparison to the $2.2 million for 2020. Bower said currently there are several grants pending for the department.
“Other departments are mostly flat to a 2.0 increase,” Bower said. “We (commissioners) plan on a 2.0 cost of living adjustment for employees, department heads and elected officials.
The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office budget holds steady at $2. 7 million with only a slight increase of $28,200 projected from the previous year.
Emergency Medical Services proposed $1.5 million also holds the line for 2021 reflecting a projection of about $55,000 more than the 2020 budget.
Tort liability has been on a steady rise that is projected to continue in 2021 to $180,000. For 2020 $164,740 was budgeted and the actual expended amount was $156,894 for the previous year.
The projected amount for Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce is $7,500 as in recent years. Zero is budgeted for the Amelia Earhart Festival in 2021 due to its cancellation amid the pandemic, but $7,500 was budgeted for 2020. Zero dollars are also showing along the Juneteenth due to cancellation of the annual event for similar reasoning like the AE Festival.
Other outside agencies requesting appropriations budgeted for 2021 are: Atchison Childcare Services – Atchison Childcare Association -- $3,000; North East Kansas Environmental Services -- $10,000; NEK Area on Aging -- $2,000; Happy Hearts -- $3,000; Atchison Art Association -- $2,000; Humane Society of Atchison -- $1,000; and Live Well Live Atchison -- $12,500, for a combined total of $33,500.
When the tax bill arrives, a property owner will likely owe $610.99 in county taxes on a $100,000 house, which is a few cents more than this year’s tax amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.