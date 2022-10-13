Director Monica Zeigel, Atchison County Community Corrections, expects to be on the job Monday.
Zeigel was unanimously appointed after a nomination for the job during county commission business on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Zeigel, a Graham, Missouri, said she expects to be relocating soon to the area along with her family.
Zeigel comes to fill the position with 15 years of experience in the field of criminal justice. She earned her master's degree in the fields of and criminal justice from Northwest Missouri State University/ Liberty University.
Zeigel is married and is the mother of two children.
Zeigel will be earning a salary of $64,468.
Concerning other matters, commissioners:
> Unanimously agreed to post a public letter on the county's website explaining county wide sales tax ballot question that will be on ballot for voters to decide General Election Day ballot Tuesday, Nov. 8. To read the explanation log on to Atchison County's official website at www.acthisoncountyks.org or the county's social media sites. For questions contact your Atchison County Commission members or email them: Chairman Eric Noll -- enoll@atcoks.org; Vice-chairwoman Casey Quinn -- cquinn@atcoks.org; and Commissioner Jack Bower -- jbower@atchoks.org.
> On Sept. 27, commissioners unanimously approved the conversion of 2020D bonds to a tax-exempt status from taxable bonds regarding the Benedictine College Project.
