Some might say it was a crossroads of the minds when Atchison County road officials and townships’ board members met recently for a special meeting in Effingham.
County Chairman Jack Bower opened the meeting Feb. 25, and said he and Vice-chairman Eric Noll take responsibility for the attempt to re-structure of the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department that has resulted in the terminations of the past three department leaders. Bower also asked the township board members for input about the county’s initiative concerning financing some priority road and bridge improvements with revenue bonds. Within the previous few years the county borrowed secured funding for some projects at 2 percent interest rate, Bower explained. The interest rates are decreasing from rates of 1.96 percent to about 1.5 percent. “Is it a good idea to borrow money?” Bower asked. He told the audience the estimated it will cost about $2 million to repair and restore 286th Road.
Noll and Bower agreed the bridge priorities are those that are along school bus routes, mail routes and fracture critical conditions. Most of these bridges are located within Noll’s 2nd Commission District.
Superintendent Joe Snyder, of the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department, encouraged the township representatives to reach out to the county if they have a need because there are some resources available for cost-share opportunities. Snyder said he in the process of organizing training for grader operators in partnership with Doniphan County, and township operators can participate.
Snyder also urged the township representatives to alert the county whenever they discover damaged bridges, and likewise if they ever happen to strike a bridge while grading roads. Snyder referred to a wooden bridge that is victim to a hit and run incident reported Jan. 26 in the 400 block of 222nd Road in Kapioma Township. The bridge remains out of service and will cost thousands of dollars to repair it.
County Counselor Patrick Henderson and County Clerk Michelle Phillips provided information concerning the Kansas Open Records Act; Kansas Open Meetings Act; and all the requirements the townships are subject to. Phillips maintains the county’s road records pertaining to changes and vacating roadways.
GIS Coordinator Roger Denton provided maps of various haul routes and other maps. The township representatives were also encouraged to mark roads in the respective townships for Denton to compile and update on maps of county record.
County leaders also advised about upcoming grant writing workshops and advised they are working on a plan to seek grant opportunities.
The township representatives were able to ask questions they had relating to culverts, right -of-ways, haul-routes and noxious weed control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.