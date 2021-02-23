Atchison County Commission members on Tuesday adopted a new 90-day Emergency Public Health Order that becomes effective Feb. 24th relaxing the mitigating restrictions a bit related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most recent order decreases the limit on mass gatherings from 20 persons allowed for every 1,000 feet in the building space. The new order allows 40 persons. The mask mandate, physical distancing and hand hygiene recommendations remain the same.
Although the most recent order is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, commissioners Chairman Jack Bower and Vice-chairman Eric Noll agreed they will re-visit the matter and in 30 days and possibly consider an amendment to the order contingent to the county’s coronavirus statistics at the time. Commissioner Casey Quinn said she did not feel comfortable enough about allowing the mass gathering increase. The order states it remains it is to remains in place unless it’s earlier to amended, supersede or rescinded at an earlier time.
Commissioners passed the new order as presented by a 2-1 vote. Quinn voted nay.
To read the order in full, logo onto atchisoncountyks.org
