After some discussion and clarifications heard, county commissioners approved the framework of a plan concerning how to utilize about $3.2 million in government funding as presented by SPARK Taskforce representatives.
The framework was adopted by two to one vote during the county commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11. County leaders learned the county could potentially benefit from about $3.2 million of federal Coronavirus Relief funding allocated through the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas to use accordingly for municipalities and educational entities impacted by the pandemic. The state of Kansas allocated the amount that came by was of the federally funded Corinavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act approved this spring. The deadline to submit the plan is Saturday, Aug. 15 to the state. It is a requirement to disperse the funds by Thursday, Dec. 31. The state will recoup all unexpended funds.
Chairman Jack Bower and Vice-chairman Eric Noll voted to adopt the plan, Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl voted in the negative.
Much of the discussion heard prior to the vote centered whether or not the a few hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding allocations to expand fiber optic, broadband and internet services throughout underserved areas would better serve the county as a whole, of to make more grant funding available to small businesses.
SPARKS Task Force members Atchison City Manager Becky Berger, USD 377 Superintendent Andrew Gaddis and USD 409 Superintendent Renee Scott projected how the benefits of internet improvements would be of key benefits to the economic development, educational institutions, and small businesses and non-profits as well as the cities and rural areas.
Some of the forthcoming monies will also serve as reimbursements to entities that have incurred expenses in wake of the pandemic like equipment, supplies and technology expenditures. One of the stipulations in accordance with the SPARKS funding is that the county’s plan is to remain somewhat flexible to accommodate the changing needs that arise due to the pandemic.
Some of the proposed funding allocations are $631,000 to cities and counties for reimbursements; $44,000 to school districts; $145,000 the Atchison County Health Department; $214,000 for broadband; 130,000 to Benedictine College for monitoring and testing; and $1,300 to Atchison County Extension Council.
The county adopted a resolution on July 10 to accept the funding and organize a task force to devise a plan according to the guidelines. At that time there were 40 reported positive COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, Aug. 13 there were more than 80 cases reported.
The county is currently seeking applicants from local businesses and non-profit organizations for the Atchison County COVID-19 Economic Assistance Grant program. The minimum grant amount is $1,000 and the maximum to apply for is $50,000 per applicant. Eligible businesses have to have been established and in operation for a minimum of year prior to their application submission. To obtain an application download from Atchison County website at www.atchisoncountyks.org. The application is located on the main page under County News. To receive an application by mail, or to obtain more information contact Atchison County Emergency Management at 913-804-6131. The deadline to submit grant applications is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 to the Atchison County Clerk’s Office; applicants can place applications in the courthouse drop box located along the north entrance along Parallel Street; email spark@atcoks.org before 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4; or mail applications to Atchison County Clerk’s Office, 423 N. Fifth St., Atchison, Kan. 66002.
Concerning other matters, commissioners:
*Canvassed the votes from the Aug. 4 primary election. Of the 107 provisional ballots voted and subject to review, it was determined 80 ballots were counted. However, the tally was not enough to change any of the projections as a result of the election night count.
*Unanimously Extended the Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration in regards to damages to the cities and county infrastructures as a result of the July 20 and Aug. 4 torrential rainfalls.
*On July 28 unanimously approved to engage in a KDOT project , 3 C-4959-01, to replace a 0.1 mile bridge spanning mile over a tributary to Stranger Creek located 1.7 miles south and 1.9 miles east of Effingham. KDOT announced approval of bid letting held July 22 in Topeka. The bid was awarded to King Construction Company Inc. & Subsidiaries, of Hesston for more than $361,960. The county is responsible for 20 percent of the cost. KDOT is to pay 80 percent of the project.
