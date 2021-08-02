Due to a reporter's mistake, three past editions of the Atchison Globe have contained errors: A page 1 story, in Saturday, July 3 edition, " Lancaster Council to appoint mayor"; a page 1 story in the Saturday, July 10 edition, "July Fourth celebration to shine in history"; and a page A3 story in the Saturday, July 31 edition, "Wilburn moves up Lancaster city ranks."
Former Mayor Tim Callahan unexpectedly died June 19. The Globe sincerely regrets the error and any confusion, or inconvenience it might have caused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.