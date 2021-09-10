Due to a reporter’s error, a page 1 story about USD 377 Board of Education meeting, “Mask mandate returns to elementary” published in the Saturday, Sept. 4 edition contained a mistake. The Test to Stay Opt-in On-Site screening form with an explanation of contact and quarantine options amended to read bus can transport students in the afternoon who have tested negative within the past 24 hours was approved by a 6-1 vote, Vice-president Barbara Chapman voted in the negative. The Globe apologizes for the error and for any misunderstanding or inconvenience it might have caused.
