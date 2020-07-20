Due to a reporter's mistake, a page 4A story, "Chemical tincture stirs hefty taxpayer cost," in the Saturday, July 18 Atchison Globe edition contained an error. The $2,893 bill from Clean Harbors pays for the initial oil cleanup. Safety-Kleen is the second company that will perform the final step of the process estimated to cost $5,584 to $6,712 for the drumming of PCB oil and clean out of the tank. The total cost in expected not to exceed $9,605. The Globe apologizes for any confusion in wake of the error.
