The Atchison Rotary Club was given a presentation from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District on Thursday afternoon. Chance Bitner, P.E., Hydrologic Engineering Branch Chief covered the river’s history in regards to droughts and flooding.
The Missouri River Basin is the longest river in the nation at 2,341 miles. The drainage area is 529,350 sq. miles and covers 10 states. It is also the largest reservoir storage system in the U.S.
From Sioux City, IA to St. Louis, MO there is 735 miles of navigation channel. Along the way to St. Louis there are close to 1200 miles of levees.
The reservoirs from Sioux City to St. Joseph help flatten the peaks and valleys when the water is either in a flood stage or a drought stage. Right now the river is in a drought stage and according to Bitner not likely to go much higher than we see today.
Eric S. Lynn, PE, PMP, Chief Communication and Review Section, Planning Branch said, “the channel as we see in Atchison has actually gotten 3 ft. deeper, therefore it would need to come up that three feet and then add more footage on top to get to a flood stage; highly unlikely.”
On February 28, 2022 the Missouri River was at the lowest daily flow since January 2007. The lowest the river ever got was in the 1980’s drought.
On the opposite side, 4 or 6 highest run off from Omaha to the Missouri River mouth the 1993, 2011 and 2019 events generally produced the highest stages.
“The Corps current efforts are the Federal Levee Raises at St. Joseph, Kansas City Levee project for the Missouri and Kansas rivers and 2019 flood recovery including bank stabilization and navigation projects,” Bitner said.
