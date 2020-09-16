USD 409 has initiated a Weekly Covid Data Update via the School Messenger system to keep interested parties better informed concerning the status of the virus in the Atchison Public Schools system, to date there are two positive cases, and seven persons are in quarantine.
The data pertains to students and staff and the respective facility the positive cases are association with, said Superintendent Renee Scott. Identities of the infected persons are confidential. There will be no identifiable information released.
The Atchison County Health Department staff members conduct the contact tracing, Scott said, and they notify all the persons affected and if quarantine is necessary. Click on the Weekly Covid Data Update to read about Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines for releasing cases and contacts from isolation and quarantine on SchoolMessenger under Weekly Covid Data Update.
For the week of Sept. 14 there is one Atchison High School staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and two Atchison Elementary School staff members and one AHS staffer who are in quarantine.
One AHS student and one Atchison Middle School student have tested positive. Two persons associated with AES; one person associated with AMS and one with AHS are currently in quarantine.
Patrons who would like to receive SchoolMessenger are encouraged to contact the USD 409 Central Office by telephone at 913-367-4384.
Scott said if there is a cluster or major increase, school officials plan to release more frequent and more specific information.
Scott urges parents and/or guardians not to send their child if they show any signs of fever or symptoms associated with any illness.
Go to https://you.tu.be/u0OYSO2b0Lk to watch Scott’s video about the current school week on School Messenger.
Scott also apologized for the technical difficulties that occurred the first day of school and lingered along until it was fully repaired at noon on Wednesday. The issue stemmed from a power outage, Scott said.
AHS Assistant Principal Lindsey Hansen, 409 spokeswoman, explained the trouble started with an AT&T circuit outage on Wednesday, Sept. 9 that caused the loss of phone and internet usage, that issue was resolved the following day, Hansen said. On Friday, Sept. 11 the power was lost at AES.
“Even with a surge protector this outage damaged our internet filter,” Hansen said in a press release.
In the meantime, the off-site devices in use by the remote and virtual learners were unable to access the internet until the filter was replaced, a day later than expected. Since the repairs are complete Hansen indicated remote learners should be able to back-log any work or activities.
