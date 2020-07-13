The county confirmed two new cases of Coronavirus Monday to bring the total to 44.
These cases are a male and female in their fifties, they are both on home isolation. Both patients are on home isolation and are deemed as community spread. Atchison County also no longer has any positive patients hospitalized.
There have been 1,087 negative test results in the county with 17 cases being monitored and 41 total cases that have recovered as of Monday.
According to statewide numbers, there have been 20,058 cases from 88 counties with 288 deaths reported and 1,343 currently hospitalized as of Monday.
In Brown County, the number is 23 total cases. In neighboring counties the numbers are Jackson County 123, Nemaha 31, Doniphan County 27, Leavenworth 1,248 and Jefferson 37.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is continuing to closely monitor several clusters and high-reporting counties throughout the state, which include Finney (1,571 cases), Ford (2,039), Johnson (3,160), Lyon (523), Sedgwick (2,422), Seward (1,028), Shawnee (1,048) and Wyandotte (3,169).
