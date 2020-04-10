A third case of Coronavirus was officially confirmed by the Atchison County Health Department Friday afternoon.
The patient was tested while in their vehicle and did not enter the facility.
After testing, the patient was instructed to self-isolate at home. The patient has not been hospitalized.
The other two cases were told to self-isolate, made full recoveries and didn't need hospitalization.
The first case was a middle-aged female who had been traveling outside the area of and the second was a male in his 20's who had mild symptoms.
When last updated before this confirmation, 1,166 cases had been confirmed in Kansas with 50 deaths and 274 hospitalizations.
Northeast Kansas Counties having confirmed cases are: Atchison – three; Doniphan – one; Jefferson – five; Jackson – one; Douglas – 39; Leavenworth – 66; Shawnee – 57; Johnson – 262; and Wyandotte – 296.
