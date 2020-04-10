Even with the cancelation of sporting events, businesses closing and in-person schooling being halted, the show and schooling must go on for Theatre Atchison’s education program.
Theatre Atchison Education Director Amanda Hauman has taken her acting classes from the stage to online in an effort to compensate for COVID-19’s effects on her program. Instead of having her students physically act through scenes and learn via the traditional way, Hauman has created a website for a more mental and written approach. Instead of acting out Shakespear’s “Julius Caesar”, Hauman is having her students get into the minds of the characters.
“I changed over to doing more intellectual, written work, which is very important for acting,” Hauman said. “It is an element of acting; it’s just not an element I was working on with them.”
Some other elements Hauman has brought to her online education is giving her students a better understanding of who the characters are before the scene takes place. Given that these students only act out what happens during the scene, Hauman has structured it to where they can get a better feel for the character if they know who they are outside of the scene.
“You have this context of what’s happened before,” Hauman said.
Having this cerebral approach to acting added to her students’ skillset, Hauman has drawn this as something positive to take away from the stay-at-home shutdown. Hauman is happy to be someone the students can look to during this crisis, as she says her students have done well with this new system due to their technological knowledge.
“It is nice to get to do some of the intellectual work with the high schoolers. Creating a site for the youth program community — what’s really great about that is that I’m happy to be a friendly face out that kids can interact with,” Hauman said. “Doing the videos and stuff like that has been fun for me and I hope for the kids out there. This whole shutdown thing has been this amazing experience of finding all these tools that I think we knew we had, but now we’re really having to think about them again.”
Before the outbreak, Hauman was ready to start a new after-school program for kids in seventh and eighth grade, but due to COVID-19, the physical manifestation of that idea ended instantly much to the disappointment of Theatre Atchison Executive Director Travis Grossman.
“First time we’ve ever done it, and right when this stuff all hit — boom,” Grossman said. “We kinda had the door slammed on us there, too.”
However, much to the delight of Grossman, Hauman acted quickly to set up the online program. She did this in order to make sure her students weren’t losing any valuable time. In fact, Hauman had the Theatre Atchison Youth Program Online website created by March 18, mere days after talk of shutdowns emerged.
Grossman said he advised Hauman to create some sort of home-schooling site before COVID-19 was of any concern, but once it was, Hauman came up with the idea to create videos for the students that now had to adjust to learning from home. With Grossman’s push, Hauman set out to keep her students’ theater education alive.
“Basically, I’m her cheerleader,” Grossman said. “That was all her brainchild. I basically just laid out the outlines of what I’d like to get done and to accomplish. She’s got her own skill, and she just did it, and it’s been great.”
Hauman plans to keep this new psychological approach alive even when everything opens back up. Despite her enthusiasm in these new changes, Hauman does miss the physical aspect of teaching.
“There’s something very important to being present,” Hauman said. “It’s not that you can’t create theater through Zoom or Skype or things like that, but there’s a really important element missing. What you get through a screen is completely different from what you get being there in person. I really miss that. I have to imagine that the young actors out there are missing that, too.”
While Hauman longs for a return to normality, Grossman is just happy to have her on board.
“I just thought this is a Godsend,” Grossman said. “This is a really good connection for us.”
